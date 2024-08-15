Bengali Actors Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly & Others Spotted At Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Protest

Several Bengali celebs participated in the massive protest that was held in Kolkata on Wednesday, August 14, over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital. Among those spotted at the protest were Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, Arindam Sil, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Trina Saha, and others.

Sharing photos from the protest, Mimi took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Justice delayed is justice denied. Today my city of joy cried in its every corner as we failed as humans, every lane roared for Justice. And I would like to repeat my tweet again 'Punishment should be such that next time even thinking of a henious crime like this gives you shiver down the spine…'. No mercy plea."

Parambrata stated that he attended the protest to stand in solidarity with the hundreds of women "who have decided to take control of the night".

"We Demand Severe Punishment IMMEDIATELY," Trina wrote.

Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Parno Mittra, Riddhi Sen, Madhumita Sarcar and Mallobika Banerjii were also spotted at the protest site, raising slogans for the safety of women.

The people of Kolkata took to the streets on the eve of India's Independence Day to demand justice for the trainee doctor who was brutally assaulted and then killed at her workplace, the RG Kar Hospital.

The actors were seen raising slogans seeking justice for the victim and for every other woman who has to face harassment and abuse in the society. They also called for severe punishment for those committing the gruesome crimes.

The trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, and her naked body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital the next morning. A civic volunteer has been named as the primary accused and has been arrested, but officials are now probing if it was a gangrape. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI.