 Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAyan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'

Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has won three awards at the 70th National Awards.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 06:17 PM IST
article-image

Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has won three awards at the 70th National Awards. In the film AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic), Pritam bagged the Best Music Director for Brahmastra, and Arijit Singh bagged the Best Male Playback Singer for the song Kesariya.

Reacting to the 3 national film awards, Ayan expressed his excitement and said in a statement, "It’s a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva has received at the National Awards. The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da's compositions, coupled Amitabh’s lyrics and with Arijit's voice, is something I feel so proud and grateful for!"

FPJ Shorts
Father Figure Betrays Trust: Accused Arrested In Haridwar By MBVV Police After 4 Yrs For Raping 19-Year-Old In Nallasopara
Father Figure Betrays Trust: Accused Arrested In Haridwar By MBVV Police After 4 Yrs For Raping 19-Year-Old In Nallasopara
Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'
Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'
'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express
'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express
'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa Thhakurr
'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa Thhakurr
Read Also
'Can You Not...': 'Disappointed' Ayan Mukerji Asks Paps To Stop Recording As He Steps Out With Raha...
article-image
Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor Addresses 'Lack' Of Chemistry Between Shiva-Isha In Brahmastra, Shares MAJOR Update On...
article-image

"From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort which continues to give us so much love," concluded Ayan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The...

Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The...

'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express

'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express

Kutch Express On OTT: Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Gujarati Movie...

Kutch Express On OTT: Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Gujarati Movie...

'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa...

'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa...

Uglies OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Where To Watch

Uglies OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Where To Watch