Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'

Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has won three awards at the 70th National Awards. In the film AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic), Pritam bagged the Best Music Director for Brahmastra, and Arijit Singh bagged the Best Male Playback Singer for the song Kesariya.

Reacting to the 3 national film awards, Ayan expressed his excitement and said in a statement, "It’s a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva has received at the National Awards. The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da's compositions, coupled Amitabh’s lyrics and with Arijit's voice, is something I feel so proud and grateful for!"

"From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort which continues to give us so much love," concluded Ayan.