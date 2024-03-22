 Rani Mukerji On Suffering From Miscarriage After Adira: 'Pains Me That I Can't Give Sibling To My Daughter'
Rani Mukerji On Suffering From Miscarriage After Adira: 'Pains Me That I Can't Give Sibling To My Daughter'

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
Rani Mukerji, who recently turned 46, opened up about suffering a traumatic miscarriage a few years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking to Galatta India, the actress said that she tried for a second baby almost seven years ago when her daughter Adira was just one or one-and-a-half years old.

"My daughter is eight years old now, and I kept trying, and I finally got pregnant and then I lost the baby. It was a very, very testing time for me. And also, I’m not very young, though I look young," said Mukerji.

Further, the actress said that 46 is not the age where she can have a baby. She said that it is 'traumatic' that she can't give her daughter a sibling. "It really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I’m really happy I have her. I’m working on that, and I’m telling myself that yes, Adira is enough," added Rani,

Rani welcomed her daughter Adira with her filmmaker-husband Aditya Chopra on December 9, 2015.Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

On the work front, Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which also starred Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.

