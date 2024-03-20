Rani Mukerji Birthday: Mardaani To Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Women-Centric Films Of The Actress

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 20, 2024
Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, who has given several hit films to the Indian film industry.
On the occasion of her birthday, here is a look at the actress' best women-centric movies.
Rani Mukerji made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat in 1996, she played the role of Mala, who becomes a rape-victim after she rejects an evil man named Raj.
In No One Killed Jessica, Rani Mukerji left her fans impressed after she played the role of a reporter Meera Gaity.
One of Rani Mukerji's best performances was in Mardaani, in which she played the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a Crime Branch Senior Inspector of the Mumbai Police.
In 2019, the sequel of Mardaani 2 was released with Rani Mukerji reprising her role of a police officer.
Rani Mukerji plays the role of a school teacher Naina Mathur, who suffers from a rare disorder Tourette, which causes her to make uncontrollable sounds likened to hiccups.
Rani Mukerji plays Debika Chatterjee in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, who's children get taken away by Norwegian authorities.
