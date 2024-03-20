Films & Shows To Come Up With Sequels In 2024: Mirzapur 3, Singham Again & More

By: Sachin T | March 20, 2024
A number of films and shows are set to come up with their sequels in 2024. Here's the list: Mirzapur 3: Fans of the cult series Mirzapur were in for a surprise recently after the third season of the show, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu and Vijay Verma, was finally announced
Don 3: Farhan Akhtar is finally ready to revive his Don franchise, and for the third installment, Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan
Singham Again: Rohit Shetty is set to return with the biggest film of his cop universe so far. Singham Again is set to star Ajay Devgn, along with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar is all set to headline the third film of the 'Welcome' franchise, along with Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and others
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will be seen returning with the third film of franchise, this time, with Tripti Dimri and the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan
Stree 2: The Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, which redefined the horror-comedy genre in Bollywood, will return to cinemas with the second film of the franchise, with the same cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and others
Pushpa 2: After leaving fans asking for more, Allu Arjun is finally set to reprise his role of the menacing Pushpa in Pushpa: The Rule
Kantara: Chapter 1: The second installment of Kantara has been titled as Kantara: Chapter 1, and it is touted to be a prequel to the 2022 film
Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff will be once again seen packing punches and showing off his ripped physique as Ronnie aka Ranveer Charan Chaturvedi in Baaghi 4, releasing later this year
Paatal Lok 2: After a success first season, Paatal Lok is set to return with its second season this year, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag, among others in key roles.
Thanks For Reading!