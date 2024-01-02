Rani Mukerji Recalls Shooting KANK Song In -14 Degrees: 'I Had Frozen, Ayan Carried Me To Car'

Rani Mukerji in a still from KANK |

Bollywood's reigning queen Rani Mukerji recently recalled the time when she was shooting for Karan Johar's directorial, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in minus 14 degree Celsius, and had to be literally carried to her car as she had "frozen" due to the extreme temperatures.

Rani stated that actresses today are lucky that they are asked if they would shoot in a particular way, but back in her time, they were just commanded to get ready for a scene.

Karan Johar, who was accompanying Rani, then recalled how the actress could not move her lips because of the cold. Sharing an anecdote from the shoot of the song Tumhi Dekho Naa from KANK, KJo said, "I was so crazy at that time, in -14 degrees, I said I want rain. So, there was a rain machine, but before it was reaching them, it was becoming ice. We had a health and safety department saying, ‘You’ll kill them’."

Rani added that she was wearing a red chiffon saree in that song and that she had "actually frozen". "One of my cousins, who was also AD-ing him, Ayan, he had to literally carry me to my car, because I had frozen," she said.

"If you see the song, in the lip-sync, my lips are frozen. I’m trying to sing it, and it looks sensuous, but it’s not sensuous actually," she added.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna released in the year 2006 and it also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was embroiled in controversies when it released as it told the story of two people in extra-marital relationships. But in director KJo's own words, he calls it one of the best and most nuanced films of his career till date.