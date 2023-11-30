When Karan Johar Asked Hotel To NOT Give Rani Mukerji Food To Make Her Lose Weight & Wear Mini Skirt In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar welcomed two of his favourite leading ladies Kajol and Rani Mukerji on the Koffee With Karan 8 couch in the latest episode, and the two made sure to spill some of the hottest beans on the show, most of them from the time they tasted overnight success with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which has achieved the cult status in Bollywood today, marked KJo's debut as a director and it starred Kajol, Rani and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. While several scenes and dialogues from the film are iconic today, the one in which Rani enters the college campus wearing a mini skirt has to be one of the most memorable segments from the film.

The actress made a million hearts swoon back then but during the latest Koffee With Karan 8 episode, she revealed that it was not a cakewalk for her. In fact, she even complained that director KJo made her starve and even directed the hotel to not send food to her room so that she could shed some kilos and fit into the iconic orange mini skirt.

As the trio discussed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the episode, Rani recalled how the director had once snatched food out of her hands during the film's shoot. Explaining the same, KJo went on to say, "I had told Rani that we have to wear a short skirt in Mauritius so just lose some weight. She said I’ll lose 4-5. The kilos happened but they were not lost. They were put on. I was like ‘How was she going to wear that shirt orange skirt?’ So, we instructed the room service to not give her any food," he shared.

He went on to reveal that Rani's mother knew about it and she too supported KJo and his idea, leaving the actress stunned.

Rani then went on to recall the time when she was eating her breakfast and KJo snatched her plate. "Karan came to me and said, 'You can't eat this', and just snatched the plate out of my hand," she said.

She, however, added that the filmmaker quickly gave her the plate back too, and called him the kindest person on the sets of the film.