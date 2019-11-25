Rangoli slams 'samosa gang' for criticizing Kangana's look in 'Thalaivi'

The first look poster of 'Thalaivi' starring Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, was launched on Saturday. Since then, many users on Twitter started trolling the actress over a bas prosthetic make-up look calling her potato and various other names.

Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, who has always stood beside her finally hit it back on the trolls by calling them a 'samosa gang' and their opinions 'inconsequential.'

She said on Twitter "Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential."