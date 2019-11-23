Thalaivi trends on Twitter as Kangana's Jayalalithaa look evokes mixed reactions

Mumbai: The first look poster of "Thalaivi", which casts Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, was launched on Saturday, and Twitterati are divided in their opinion.

While some have panned the prosthetics that have gone into transforming Kangana into Jayalalithaa, others expressed excitement at the idea of seeing the actress essay the late politician in the upcoming film.

If the poster, which comes with a short teaser, is anything to go by, Kangana looks nothing Jayalalithaa in the film. Hardcore fans expect the actress to win a fourth National Award for her starring role in the film, which is scheduled to release on June 26 2020, but many others on social media were far from impressed.

While many social media addicts dismissed the poster merely with LOL emojis, others were more expressive with words.

"Lmao this looks so freaking fake," wrote one user.

"She neither looks Kangana nor Jayalalitha", said another user.