Film yahin banega: Modi fan Kangana announces movie on Ram Mandir, calls it 'Aparajitha Ayodhya'

Kangana Ranaut the fiercest woman in Bollywood never fails to surprise her fans with her bold and tigerish moves. The decision's taken by her regarding her ventures have been truly commendable and based on the topics people fear to even discuss about.
Kangana Ranaut recently announced her first venture as a producer. The film titled Aparajitha Ayodhya which is based on Ram-Mandir court case making headlines.
The film will roll early next year and is scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the creator of the Bahubali series.
Why select such a crucial subject?
Kangana says, "The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the ’80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India."
"What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production,” she reasons.
An evident PM Narendra Modi fan, Kangana's team earlier posted her pictures on social media while making chai and frying pakoras for her family. The pictures were right from the kitchen captioned as "#KanganaRanaut celebrates the legendary win of Narendra Modi and BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family!"
Even her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel shared a post congratulating Mr. Modi, and revealing how excited Kangana was for his win.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)