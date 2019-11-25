Film yahin banega: Modi fan Kangana announces movie on Ram Mandir, calls it 'Aparajitha Ayodhya'

Kangana Ranaut the fiercest woman in Bollywood never fails to surprise her fans with her bold and tigerish moves. The decision's taken by her regarding her ventures have been truly commendable and based on the topics people fear to even discuss about.

Kangana Ranaut recently announced her first venture as a producer. The film titled Aparajitha Ayodhya which is based on Ram-Mandir court case making headlines.

The film will roll early next year and is scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the creator of the Bahubali series.

Why select such a crucial subject?