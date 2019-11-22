Kangana Ranaut’s 'Dhaakad' not delayed, work will begin after 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut had announced in July that she will be seen playing a lead in the film Dhaakad. She also released the first look posters of hers where she was seen as an action avatar.
From the past few weeks, there was a buzz that the film has been delayed because of some issues. However, a person close to Kangana denied it.
A source says, “Kangana’s Dhaakad is slated to release in Diwali next year. But the film has not gone on the floor so there was news that it has been delayed due to various reasons.”
A person close to Kangana denied Dhaakad being delayed and says, “Kangana is shooting for Thalaivi, which is a biopic on actress turned politician Jayalalithaa. The actress announced this project first so she started work on it first. Once she completes this film she will begin work on Dhaakad.”
Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohel Maklai. The makers have also declared that their film will release on Diwali next year and it will be shot in India and abroad next year. One of the famous Hollywood action directors too is going to join the cast.
This film will have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Chauhan. Currently, Kangana is shooting for Thalaivi, for which she had gone to California for a look test. She will have to get the look with the help of prosthetic.
The makers started the work on the film some time ago. The film is produced by Vishnu Induri, Brinda Prasad and directed by AL Vijay. It will also have Arvind Swami essaying the role of MG Ramachandran in the film.
