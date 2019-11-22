Kangana Ranaut’s 'Dhaakad' not delayed, work will begin after 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut had announced in July that she will be seen playing a lead in the film Dhaakad. She also released the first look posters of hers where she was seen as an action avatar.

From the past few weeks, there was a buzz that the film has been delayed because of some issues. However, a person close to Kangana denied it.

A source says, “Kangana’s Dhaakad is slated to release in Diwali next year. But the film has not gone on the floor so there was news that it has been delayed due to various reasons.”