Finding it difficult to learn Tamil, will mug up dialogues: Kangana on Jayalalitha biopic 'Thalaivi'

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut who is prepping up for her lead role in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on J Jayalalitha, late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is finding it quite difficult to learn the Tamil language and hence, has decided to mug up her dialogues for the movie.

The 'Queen' actor while speaking to the reporters on Wednesday said, "Vanakam- did you understand that? Actually, I am finding it very difficult to learn Tamil. The film is being made in Tamil as well as in Hindi, so we will do something about it."