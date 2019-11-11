Kangana Ranaut's dream project 'Thalaivi' goes on floors

Kangana Ranaut‘s much ambitious project has finally rolled! Thalaivi, the biopic on late Tamilnadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha went on floors today. Helmed by AL Vijay, it is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. From hour-long prosthetic sessions to extensive lessons in Bharatnatyam, Kangana has left no stones unturned to make sure she delivers her best.

The makers took to Instagram to announce the commencing of the shoot. One of them, shared by producer Shaailesh R Singh has the entire team including Kangana posing. Kangana, a couple of months back, flew to Los Angeles to undergo a long prosthetic test. Her sister Rangoli Chandel shared a few pictures from the test, which didn’t look easy at all!