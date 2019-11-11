Kangana Ranaut's dream project 'Thalaivi' goes on floors

Kangana Ranaut‘s much ambitious project has finally rolled! Thalaivi, the biopic on late Tamilnadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha went on floors today. Helmed by AL Vijay, it is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. From hour-long prosthetic sessions to extensive lessons in Bharatnatyam, Kangana has left no stones unturned to make sure she delivers her best.
The makers took to Instagram to announce the commencing of the shoot. One of them, shared by producer Shaailesh R Singh has the entire team including Kangana posing. Kangana, a couple of months back, flew to Los Angeles to undergo a long prosthetic test. Her sister Rangoli Chandel shared a few pictures from the test, which didn’t look easy at all!
We also came across videos of the actor taking lessons in Bharatnatyam dance form, something she rehearsed for hours.
Kangana was recently in her hometown Manali for her brother’s engagement and was seen shaking a leg to a Pahadi song at the ceremony! She has been also looking after the interiors of Rangoli’s under-construction house in the city.
It is now time to dive deep into work! Thalaivi is slated to release sometime in 2020.
