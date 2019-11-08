Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel at brother Aksht's engagement; see pics

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel are celebrating baby brother, Aksht's engagement ceremony with family.
The pictures are proof of Ranaut family having the time of their lives. The young lad of Ranaut family is all set to tie the knot with his long-time gilrfriend Ritu Sangwan. Ritu is from Haryana and is a doctor by profession.
The engagement ceremony as announced earlier was on Friday and the pictures are here:
Rangoli Chandel, one of the most active users on Twitter had already shared the date and details of the engagement with her followers.
Rangoli also shared a candid picture of the lovebirds and wrote a sweet message, "New addition in to our family, it’s Ritu’s birthday today and just clicked this to share our happiness and how good they look together ♥️🥰"
"Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker ❤❤," she tweeted.
