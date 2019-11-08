Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel at brother Aksht's engagement; see pics

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel are celebrating baby brother, Aksht's engagement ceremony with family.

The pictures are proof of Ranaut family having the time of their lives. The young lad of Ranaut family is all set to tie the knot with his long-time gilrfriend Ritu Sangwan. Ritu is from Haryana and is a doctor by profession.

The engagement ceremony as announced earlier was on Friday and the pictures are here: