Kangana Ranaut is a royal beauty in this easy breezy pink summer dress

Keeping her fashion statement always on top, Kangana Ranaut once again proved that she is the real Queen. Recently, Manikarna actress stepped out in a pink retro look and it was a blessing for our eyes.
Kangana was seen at the launch of Femina Flaunt Beauty Studio salon which she unveiled and graced her fans. She was wearing a light-pink summer dress with a white scarf giving a classy twist to the retro look. She looked like a royal beauty, and we bet you can't leave without scrolling down.
Check out the pictures here:
On the work front, Kangana has lot of movies in her kitty including her dream project Thalaivi, a biopic on late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha. Besides, she will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga and Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad.
