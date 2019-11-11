Panga: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari revisits the shooting days of Kangana starrer from a year ago

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has given us an amazing film in the form of the critically acclaimed 'Nil Battey Sannata' which starred Swara Bhasker. Since a year, the director has been working on one of her most anticipated projects 'Panga', starring Kangana Ranaut.
Today, Ashwiny revisited her shooting days from the sets of Panga in Bhopal which went on floors exactly one year ago i.e. on Nov 11, 2018. She tweeted some pictures and wrote "1 year ago started shooting #Panga on a winter morning in a quiet lane of rustic Bhopal.A year later Panga releases on 240120. Eagerly waiting to share with you this inspiring journey of humane & funny anecdotes #Pangastories"
'Panga' is based on the life of a national level Kabaddi player from India,which follows her triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes the stereotypes with the help of love and family support.
Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is slated to release on Jan 24, 2020 and stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chaddha besides Kangana.
