Kangana Ranaut is honing her dance skills for Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has literally turned her house in Manali into a dance studio! She is diligently preparing for her role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film "Thalaivi", and dance is a significant aspect of the character.

In a video posted by her team on Instagram, Kangana is seen rehearsing with a choreographer.

"The queen never rests. Rehearsals are in full swing for #thalaivi in Manali. Cannot wait for this epic saga," read the video's caption.