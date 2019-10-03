Throwback to when Kangana Ranaut got smacked for sucking her thumb

Continuing the trend of Throwback Thursdays, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel recently spilled some hilarious childhood tales on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Rangoli revealed how the Manikarnika actress had a habit of sucking her thumb, which annoyed their father.
In order to find ways to stop Kangana from doing so, several methods like taping it, applying mirchi (chili) or neem, as well as taking her to a doctor were put in motion. However, none worked. Eventually their father passed an order at home that whosoever catches her sucking her thumb can smack her and pull it out of her mouth.
This hilarious story comes after Rangoli posted tweets revealing how she survived her acid attack, after she refused a proposal.
Meanwhile on work front, Kangana is gearing up for the upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. She will also be seen in Panga and Dhaakad.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)