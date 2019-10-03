Throwback to when Kangana Ranaut got smacked for sucking her thumb

Continuing the trend of Throwback Thursdays, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel recently spilled some hilarious childhood tales on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Rangoli revealed how the Manikarnika actress had a habit of sucking her thumb, which annoyed their father.

In order to find ways to stop Kangana from doing so, several methods like taping it, applying mirchi (chili) or neem, as well as taking her to a doctor were put in motion. However, none worked. Eventually their father passed an order at home that whosoever catches her sucking her thumb can smack her and pull it out of her mouth.