He threw 1 litre acid on my face for refusing proposal: Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is one of the fiercest Twitter users on the Bollywood front. The self acclaimed spokesperson of her actress sister, recently shared her story of surviving an acid attack for rejecting the proposal of a guy.
Sharing a series of pictures, aided by tweets, Chandel revealed how the horrifying incident place. She wrote, "I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death."
Rangoli also went on to reveal that the culprit was out in no time, and it was painful for her to watch him go about freely. She wrote, "The culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely."
Rangoli received a lot of support from her followers, lauding her braveness and journey to be known as a popular face on social media and Bollywood as well.
