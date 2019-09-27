Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra for her #HowDareYou tweet

After having a Twitter spat with Taapsee Pannu over casting in Saand Ki Aankh, Kangana Ranaut's sister recently took a dig at global star Priyanka Chopra as well. This was in reference to 16-year-old Greta Thunberg's speech at the UN’s Climate Action Summit, which ignited the #HowDareYou trend on the micro blogging site.

Along with several celebs, Priyanka Chopra also came out in support of the climate activist and shared her video on social media along with a supporting post. She wrote, “Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou”