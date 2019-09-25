Greta Thunberg's death stare to US President Trump leads to a meme match online

The revolutionary climate change activist Greta Thunberg happened to cross paths with the US President Donald Trump, at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 and the result of it becomes a treat for netizens.

Greta was recorded on camera glaring at the current US President as he decided to drop by the UN Climate Action Summit after attending a meeting on religious freedom during the day.

The video snippet from the event has gone viral since on social media platforms and is being used to create hilarious and relatable memes online.

Take a look at a few here: