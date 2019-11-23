Thalaivi: Kangana's first look as Jayalalitha will make you ask why?

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for one of her dream projects 'Thalaivi', a biopic based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Recently, the makers released her very first look as the CM which will make you go blank for few seconds.
Team Kangana Ranaut shared the first look on Twitter where even after a lot of makeup, it seems Kangana cannot really have Jayalalithaa's face. A weird looking poster was captioned as "The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020."
While Kangana has worked really hard for this one, the poster might have left the fans a bit disappointed. But, since it's the Queen, we can expect a great performance on her part.
Directed by A.L. Vijay, the movie has been scheduled to release next year on June 26.
Besides, Kangana has other movies in her kitty as well, including Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad which is also slated to release around Diwali, 2020.
