Is Byeon Woo Seok Dating Korean Model Jeo Ji Su? Agency Denies But Fans Are Convinced

Byeon Woo Seok and Jeo Ji Su |

Heartthrob of the Korean drama Lovely Runner Byeon Woo Seok made the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Jeo Ji Su, which came to light after fans started to compare the Instagram handles of the two celebs and noticed a strange trend. The duo has been visiting similar places, and fans are convinced by the two dating each other. However, the agency has denied the rumours and acknowledged that both of them were in the same locations but with different groups of friends.

In their statement claimed, “The dating rumours are not true. They indeed went to the same places, but they were with other friends.”

However, the online community didn't seem quite convinced. Many claimed that the agency was deliberately making things up because Woo Seok is gaining popularity these days. One of the users commented, "I feel like they're just denying it because he's getting big right now.…”.

Followed by another wrote, “I thought it was a joke at first but... the evidence says otherwise?.”

“They are def dating, it always turns out as a scandal later,” some other user commented.

Hours later, the Korean model was reported to be dating a DJ. A report by the Korean media news outlet Xports News claimed that the model is publicly dating someone, which shuts down these dating rumours about Byeon Woo Seok.