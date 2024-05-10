'Why Is Dr Nene Tweeting?': Madhuri Dixit's Post About Being A 'Physician' Leaves Netizens Confused

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit left everyone confused on Friday after she put up a post on her official X handle in which she claimed to be a "physician". Netizens wondered if her account was hacked or if her husband Dr Shriram Nene, who is actually a doctor, had goofed up by posting from her account instead of his own.

In the post that has now caught the attention of netizens, Madhuri seems to have written, "As a physician, I had to do whatever it takes to take care of my patients. I always treated them like family: made it easy deciding what was right and wrong. Most of all, you can not be a “hammer” looking for “nails.” You have to have a toolbox of approaches. No two patients are alike…"

Within minutes, concerned fans asked her if the account was hacked. "Weird, did you get hacked?" a user asked, while another wrote, "Account has been hacked, it seems".

Netizens also had a ball wondering if it was Dr Nene who had goofed up. "Her husband is using this account it seems," a user pointed out, and other asked, "Why is Dr Nene tweeting from your account?"

Dr. Nene is handling both the accounts it seems 😛 @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/p6XNexdvhx — Rooh | روح | रूह (@aroohli) May 10, 2024

As soon as the couple realised the mistake, the post was deleted from Madhuri's X handle.

Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene got married in the US in 1999, in a traditional ceremony at the residence of her elder brother. The two have been going strong ever since and after staying in the US for over a decade, the couple decided to move back to India in 2011, as they wanted their children to be brought up here.

Dr Nene is often seen making appearances with Madhuri at public events, and he too is friends with the who's who of Bollywood.