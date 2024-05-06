Madhuri Dixit Radiates Elegance In ₹2.69 Lakh Lilac Embroidered Jumpsuit

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 06, 2024
On Monday, May 6, Madhuri Dixit was spotted on the sets of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane, where she is seen as of the judges alongside Suniel Shetty.
Madhuri Dixit, who loves to turn heads with her fashion game, was seen wearing a lilac embroidered jumpsuit.
The outfit worn by Madhuri Dixit is priced at Rs. 2,69,900 and is from designer Tarun Tahiliani.
Madhuri Dixit's jumpsuit featured a V-neckline with pearls and sequins all over.
For accessories, Madhuri Dixit opted for long ethnic earrings, a ring and a set of bangles.
The lilac jumpsuit is perfect special events during the summer season, thereby, making it a versatile choice.
For makeup, Madhuri Dixit kept her base light and radiant. She added a shade of pink lipshade to add colour to her look.