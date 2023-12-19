Randeep Hooda Wishes 'Mrs' Lin Laishram With Loved-Up Photos On Her Birthday: 'Didn't Know Life Will Change So Much' | Photo Via Instagram

Randeep Hooda's wife, actress Lin Laishram celebrates her birthday today, December 19. On this occasion, the Sarbjit actor took to his Instagram handle and shared unseen pictures with his 'Mrs.'

Sharing a mushy note, Randeep wrote, "शुक्र है के भागना नहीं पड़ा. From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. On a serious note, Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram."

Check it out:

Reacting to Hooda's birthday wish, Lin commented, "😂😂😂 Love you more❤️❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, Randeep and Lin tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding in Imphal, Manipur on December 29, 2023. Before their intimate wedding, the duo sought blessings at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district.

On December 11, 2023, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their B-Town friends. The two were in a relationship for quite some time before they got married.

Sharing the wedding photos, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried."