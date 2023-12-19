 Randeep Hooda Wishes 'Mrs' Lin Laishram With Loved-Up Photos On Her Birthday: 'Didn't Know Life Will Change So Much'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRandeep Hooda Wishes 'Mrs' Lin Laishram With Loved-Up Photos On Her Birthday: 'Didn't Know Life Will Change So Much'

Randeep Hooda Wishes 'Mrs' Lin Laishram With Loved-Up Photos On Her Birthday: 'Didn't Know Life Will Change So Much'

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in Imphal on November 29, 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Randeep Hooda Wishes 'Mrs' Lin Laishram With Loved-Up Photos On Her Birthday: 'Didn't Know Life Will Change So Much' | Photo Via Instagram

Randeep Hooda's wife, actress Lin Laishram celebrates her birthday today, December 19. On this occasion, the Sarbjit actor took to his Instagram handle and shared unseen pictures with his 'Mrs.'

Sharing a mushy note, Randeep wrote, "शुक्र है के भागना नहीं पड़ा. From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. On a serious note, Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram."

Check it out:

Read Also
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Groove To Patakha Guddi At Their Wedding Reception; INSIDE Video Goes...
article-image

Reacting to Hooda's birthday wish, Lin commented, "😂😂😂 Love you more❤️❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, Randeep and Lin tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding in Imphal, Manipur on December 29, 2023. Before their intimate wedding, the duo sought blessings at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district.

Read Also
Randeep Hooda Wants To Have 'Lots Of Kids' With Lin Laishram, Reveals How He First Met His...
article-image
Read Also
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Wedding Reception: Actor's Ex Neetu Chandra, Imtiaz Ali & Other Celebs...
article-image

On December 11, 2023, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their B-Town friends. The two were in a relationship for quite some time before they got married.

Sharing the wedding photos, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried."

Read Also
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Share 'Beautiful Moments' From Their Intimate Manipur Wedding; Watch...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Like Porn But Won't Do It': Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Doing A Film Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

'I Like Porn But Won't Do It': Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Doing A Film Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

'Please Send Me Home': Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Cries After Ayesha Khan Accuses Him Of...

'Please Send Me Home': Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Cries After Ayesha Khan Accuses Him Of...

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi Get Nostalgic As Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Clocks 20 Years

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi Get Nostalgic As Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Clocks 20 Years

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu Recall Shooting With 'Dangerous' Criminals In London Jail...

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu Recall Shooting With 'Dangerous' Criminals In London Jail...

Kriti Sanon, Kajol Wrap Up Do Patti Shoot

Kriti Sanon, Kajol Wrap Up Do Patti Shoot