Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Groove To Patakha Guddi At Their Wedding Reception; INSIDE Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in Manipur on November 29, hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry colleagues in Mumbai on Monday (December 11). Several inside pictures and videos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. A video of the newlyweds grooving together has also surfaced online.

While Lin looked gorgeous in red saree, Randeep opted for a black suit for the reception. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs and greeted the guests. In a now-viral video, they are seen grooving to Randeep's Highway song Patakha Guddi.

Lin also hugged Randeep while dancing her heart out at the reception party. Take a look at the video here:

Several Bollywood celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neetu Chandra, Imtiaz Ali, Maanvi Gagroo, Mona Singh, Sayani Gupta, Aahana Kumra, Rasika Dugal, Ashutosh Gowariker, Gajraj Rao, Chunky Panday, Javed Jaaferi and others attended Randeep and Lin's wedding celebration and put their best fashion foot forward.

On Tuesday, Randeep and Lin shared a couple of photos from the bash on their official Instagram account and wrote, "In our eternal garden of Eden."

Randeep and Lin's wedding in Manipur

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony at Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort last month. Randeep and Lin met each other for the first time while doing theatres. In one of her interviews before marriage, Lin revealed that Randeep was her senior at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will be seen next in the drama, Unfair & Lovely, with Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. He also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep has also directed the film.

On the other hand, Lin was last seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film released on an OTT platform.