Randeep-Lin Wedding Reception: Actor's Ex Neetu Chandra, Imtiaz Ali & Other Celebs Attend

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 11, 2023
On December 11, newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.
Randeep Hooda's ex-girlfriend, actress Neetu Chandra, made an appearance at the wedding reception in a traditional outfit.
Maanvi Gagroo arrived in a black saree and paired it with an off-shoulder blouse.
The Archies actress Tara Sharma and her husband, Roopak Saluja, were also seen in traditional outfits.
Dressed in an strapless maxi dress, Mona Singh attended Randeep Hooda's wedding reception with her husband Shyam Rajagopalan.
Lin Laishram's Axone co-star Sayani Gupta made an apperance in a pink saree.
Aahana Kumra was seen in a purple saree at the wedding reception in Mumbai.
Lin Laishram's parents Chandrasen Laishram and Sorodhoni Laishram couldn't stop smiling at their daughter's wedding reception.
Randeep Hooda's parents, Ranbir Hooda and Asha Hooda, donned ethnic outfits at their son's reception in Mumbai.
Randeep Hooda's Highway director, Imtiaz Ali, arrived with his daughter, Ida Ali.
Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and her husband, director Homi Adajania were also seen.
Rasika Dugal arrived in a golden-grey saree at the wedding reception.
Lagaan filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker donned an all-black outfit.
Gajraj Rao was also seen at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception.
Lin Laishram's Mary Kom co-star Darshan Kumar looked stylish in black.
Chunky Panday and Jaaved Jaaferi were all smiles at the reception.
Iulia Vantur arrived in a sharara set at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's reception.
Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Rekha Bhardwaj twinned in blue outfits.
For Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's wedding, Tisca Chopra chose a blue outfit.
Thanks For Reading!