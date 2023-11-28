Ranbir Kapoor Wishes To 'Only' Spend Time With Daughter Raha: 'Want To Stop Acting' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film 'Animal'. On Monday, during a promotional event in Hyderabad, Ranbir expressed that after 'Animal' he just wants to put a pause in his career and spend time with his daughter Raha.

He said, "I only want to spend time with her. I want to stop acting, stop working. That's all I want to do but I cannot do that. I want to pursue my passion also. But it's very joyful. It's the happiest I have been in my life. When God takes away something, he also gives you something and I am very grateful that Raha has come into our lives."

Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia can often be seen talking about their daughter at media gatherings or TV shows.

Earlier in November, the duo celebrated their daughter's first birthday with a bash at their residence in Mumbai.

Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled 'Animal'.

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand." He elaborated on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because an animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title."

Recently team 'Animal' unveiled the film's official trailer which received a massive response from the fans. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.