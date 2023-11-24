Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Daughter Raha's Name Tattooed On His Collarbone | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has been receiving praise ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Animal was unveiled, is back at making headlines for an adorable gesture for his daughter Raha. The actor, who appeared on Unstoppable with NBK, revealed that he’s got his baby girl’s name inked on the collarbone.

Watch the viral video below.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Raha's first birthday earlier this month. The duo tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their baby girl.

On her first birthday, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s upcoming film Animal will roar in theatres on December 1. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

The makers unveiled its trailer on Thursday. The crime drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga delves into the troubled relationship between a father and son. It shows how Ranbir tries to please his father (Anil) at every step of his life but the latter never acknowledges it until one day when he's shot and Ranbir vows to take revenge.

Rashmika plays Ranbir’s wife while Bobby essays the role of a menacing antagonist who is sure to wreak havoc on the big screen.

At the trailer launch in Delhi, Ranbir described the film as "an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham," since Vanga confirmed that Animal will have a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Not to mention, the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted it an 'A' certificate.