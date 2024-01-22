Ranbir Kapoor Protects Wife Alia Bhatt, Holds Her Close Inside Ram Mandir; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actors and power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya along with several other Bollywood celebrities. Viral pictures and videos show the couple arriving at the temple and witnessing the grand and historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Another video has surfaced on social media platforms in which Ranbir and Alia are seen inside the Ram Mandir.

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the couple was seen in queue for the darshan of Ram Lalla inside the temple.

The actors were surrounded by several other guests and Alia looked visibly uncomfortable in the crowd. Soon after they entered the temple, Ranbir protected Alia by holding her from behind as they make their way towards the idol of Lord Ram.

The video has been shared by several fan pages on social media. Take a look:

The way Ranbir is protecting Alia ❤️pic.twitter.com/UneEcPV9Ev — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) January 22, 2024

For the auspicious event, Ranbir opted for an off-white dhoti and kurta. On the other hand, Alia wore a teal Ramayana-inspired saree.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Times Now, Ranbir expressed his excitement for the grand and historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Animal actor said, "It's a big pride. I feel extremely lucky and blessed to be here. I just wish I could have brought my daughter Raha here to experience this historic moment. It just feels great. Jai Shri Ram."

Several other Bollywood celebrities who attended the ceremony were Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Vivek Oberoi and Hema Malini.

Besides B-Town celebrities, several sports personalities, politicians, and businessmen were also part of the event.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony commenced at 12:20 pm in Ayodhya. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of 7,000 individuals, which included seers and dignitaries.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is built in the traditional Nagara style. On the ground floor in the main sanctum sanctorum, the idol of Shri Ramlalla, representing the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram, has been enshrined. The construction of the temple has utilised the traditional and indigenous technology of the country.