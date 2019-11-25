Ranbir, Alia starrer 'Brahmastra' plot has this 'Avengers' connection!

Ever since Brahmastra went on floors in 2018, not much has been known about the premise of this multi-starrer film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Recently it was revealed that all characters in the film have a mythological twist to them with Ranbir playing the role of Shiva, who has the power to emit fire from his hand, Alia as his love interest Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as Shiva’s guru and Nagarjuna in a special role of an archaeologist, who is on mission of restoring an ancient temple in Varanasi.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the basic premise of Brahmastra, which is being planned a trilogy, revolves around the most powerful weapon of god called Brahmastra.