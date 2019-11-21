Is Shah Rukh Khan shooting for Brahmastra again?

From past few days pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s van parked in Filmcity area has created a buzz that the actor is shooting for a special appearance in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra. It is said that the actor has shot for some parts already and is shooting again for some scenes.

A source says, “The a major portion of Brahmastra has been shot and the film is under post-production right now. Principle cast of the film Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have wrapped their schedule a few months ago. But Shah Rukh is shooting for his part again. He has shot for a few parts before and now he is shooting again with the team. His shoot too has been almost over. Once this is done, the team will continue with the post-production work. Since this movie belongs to the sci-fi category, there is a lot of VFX work to be done on it and it will take a few months to finish.”

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s dream project, which is produced by Karan Johar. Ayan is planning to make it into a trilogy. Apart from Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh, it features Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. All the cast members have more or less completed their shoots for the film. Karan is now looking for an appropriate date to release the film in summer next year.