Brahmastra: Nagarjuna to play archaeologist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer

Brahmastra can only be considered as one of the most anticipated films of 2020 ever since its announcement. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have shot for most of the film and is clearly one of those films with a fine star cast. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan playing pivotal roles in it.

The details of Nagarjuna’s role are finally out and it is surely going to make it difficult for you to wait for Brahmastra. Nagarjuna will be playing the role of an archaeologist who, along with his students, will be on an expedition to restore an ancient temple around the banks of Ganges. The actor has already shot for his part in Varanasi, last June. An important event leads Ranbir and Alia’s characters, Shiva and Isha, to him and the story then takes a massive turn.

The story picks up the pace after all the characters come face-to-face in Varanasi and an intense action sequence has already been shot for the same, earlier this year. Ayan Mukerji has surely given his all to this project and we can’t wait to know more about it.