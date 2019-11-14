Ranbir Kapoor leaked photo from the sets of Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with shooting schedules of two of his films. The actor has been simultaneously shooting for Shamshera and Brahmastra. While Shamshera look is kept under wraps, a leaked photo has surfaced online.
A photo of Ranbir Kapoor in a black pathani suit and sporting a beard has gone viral on social media. Shamshera is set in the 1800s and about a dacoit. Ranbir’s another look had gone viral earlier in which he was sporting a heavy beard and was beefed up completely.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)