 Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Baby Girl's Photo LEAKED Online? Here's The Truth
Upasana delivered her firstborn in the early hours of June 20 at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad

Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first child on June 20, Tuesday, 11 years after their marriage. The couple became proud parents to a baby girl and not just their family members, but Ram Charan's fans too erupted with joy as news about the little one's arrival went viral on the internet.

Upasana delivered her firstborn in the early hours of June 20 at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad and the entire hospital lit up to celebrate the birth of the baby girl.

Ram Charan and Upasana are yet to release an official statement and reveal the face of their child, but several fans shared a photo online and claimed that it was of the couple's newborn daughter.

Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's photo leaked?

Since Tuesday evening, a photo of a newborn baby has been going viral on the internet with fans claiming it to be a picture of Ram Charan's daughter.

The photo seems to be from a hospital and the caption along with it read, "Ram Charan anna daughter".

Within no time, the photo was plastered all over the internet, and it was then that Ram Charan's manager, Siva Cherry, stepped in and clarified that the picture was not that of the actor's child.

"Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess," he tweeted.

Fans celebrate birth of Ram Charan's daughter

Meanwhile, the birth of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter is nothing short of a festival in Tollywood.

Fans gathered outside the hospital in Hyderabad and celebrated by cutting cake and flying balloons. They also sang congratulatory songs for the RRR star and his wife and hoped to catch one glimpse of the actor.

Among the several celebs who have visited the hospital since Tuesday are Chiranjeevi and his wife, and Allu Arjun with wife Sneha.

