Ram Charan Baby: Hospital Lights Up In Pink To Celebrate Birth Of 'Mega Princess'

RRR star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni on Tuesday morning became parents to their first child, a baby girl. "Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well," the hospital said in the medical bulletin. In a bid to celebrate the birth of Ram and Upasana’s baby girl, the hospital was lit up in pink.

Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, also shared the news of his granddaughter's arrival. "The baby girl was born at 1:49 a.m. on Tuesday. Elders are saying that it is a very auspicious time. We are all very happy. We are already seeing the positive impact. Charan's success and achievements and Varun Tej's engagement, everything is going well in our family. We are overjoyed," he said after visiting the hospital.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other through thick and thin. After being married for 11 years, the duo announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

In February, she confirmed that their first child would be born in India, despite speculations that they could be considering having the child in the United States.

During the U.S. television show 'Good Morning America', Ram Charan requested a consultation with Dr. Jennifer Ashton. This led to speculations that the couple could welcome their child there. However, Upasana refuted the rumours and revealed that she will give birth to her kid in India. She stated that she would deliver her baby at Apollo Hospitals, where she is Vice Chairperson of CSR.

Upasana is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.