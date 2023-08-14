Rajkummar Rao On Auditioning For Boogie Woogie: ‘Was An Excuse To Visit SRK’s Mannat, Amitabh Bachchan’s House’

Bollywood's versatile actor Rajkummar Rao never ceases to amaze his fans with his diverse roles and unwavering commitment to his craft.

As anticipation builds for his upcoming Netflix project "Guns and Gulaabs," where he portrays the intriguing character Panna Tipu, the actor recently shared an endearing story, shedding light on his journey from aspiring dancer to accomplished actor.

Read Also Rajkummar Rao On Shah Rukh Khan: He Is The Most Jawan Actor

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Speaking to a reputed news portal, Rajkummar Rao unveiled a lesser-known chapter of his life that had a pivotal influence on his career trajectory.

The revelation revolves around a time before his Bollywood fame when he took a shot at a different spotlight – the world of dance reality shows. The actor disclosed that during his school days, he auditioned for the iconic 'Boogie Woogie,' the pioneering dance reality show, albeit without success.

Sitting back, Rao recounted, "So sitting in Gurgaon, there was this dance reality show, in fact, the first dance reality show, if I am not wrong, which was Boogie Woogie. I used to, of course, watch it. I was a big fan of the show and I got to know that they were auditioning and the auditions are in Bombay. And I always wanted to go to Bombay. I remember I was in class 10th, I think, in 2000, and I always wanted to go to the city and just try and see the actors."

He continued with a nostalgic smile, "It was then that I decided that this is what I wanted to do. I want to be an actor in films. So me and my brother, who is just four years younger than me, went to Mumbai to audition for Boogie Woogie and didn't get selected. Not because I was very serious about that or because I had to make a career in dance. I think for me it was an excuse to visit Bombay and just see my dream city. To visit Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, I could see Bachchan sir's house and see some actors. I also wanted to see shoots happening. At that point in time, in the 90s, everything about the actors was a mystery, unlike now where everything is on social media."

HIS WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao is poised to dazzle audiences once again with "Guns and Gulaabs." Sharing the screen with stalwarts like Dulquer Salmaan, Gourav Adarsh, Gulshan Devaiah, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja A Gor, and TJ Bhanu, the series promises to be an exciting addition to Rao's illustrious filmography.

Scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 18, the show marks Dulquer Salmaan's debut in the digital domain, adding to the excitement that surrounds the release.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)