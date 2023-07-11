Stree 2 Shoot Begins: Rajkummar Rao Shares Announcement Video, Says 'Chanderi Mein Phaila Aatank'

The makers of Stree 2 have officially announced the commencement of the film's shoot on Tuesday, July 11, and looks like things are going to get bigger and better. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the upcoming film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Rajkummar took to his official Instagram account to announce that the film went on floors. He shared a video and also revealed that Stree 2 will hit the big screens in August 2024.

"Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak!😱 स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024," he captioned the video. Take a look

Soon after Rajkummar shared the post, several celebrities shared their excitement for the film. While Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Caaaasaant wait guys," Huma Qureshi and Guneet Monga dropped a few fire and heart emoticons in the comments section.

The sequel promises to bring an array of other fresh surprises. Released in 2018, the original Stree was a beloved blockbuster that redefined the horror comedy genre.

In Stree, Aparshakti plays the role of Bittu, who is the friend of RajKummar’s character Vicky. The movie is a horror-comedy written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK.

