Shraddha Kapoor Jets Off To Chanderi For Stree 2 Shoot | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has embarked on a journey to the enchanting town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh for the eagerly anticipated shooting of Stree 2. The film, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit Stree released in 2018, has been making waves among fans since its announcement.

Amid high anticipation, Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen at the airport, exuding elegance and comfort in a simple yet stylish salwar suit. Known for her comfortable and relatable fashion sense, the actress effortlessly carries off various looks, captivating fans and audiences across demographics.

The actress is the most loved of her generation in the industry. The diva enjoys a massive fan following which includes an army of more than 81.5 million followers on Instagram. At the Mumbai airport as well, the actress was seen posing with fans for pictures and selfies before entering the airport. Her adorable gesture towards her fans won many hearts, as always.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Shraddha Kapoor's appearance in Stree 2, which promises to be an enthralling blend of horror and comedy, just like its predecessor. The first installment, Stree, garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box-office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise.