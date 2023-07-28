Guns And Gulaabs Teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav Promise A Juicy Actioner, Trailer To Be Out On This Date

On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, the team of Guns & Gulaabs, the upcoming show on Netflix, revealed the series' teaser on social media, earlier this morning.

In anticipation of the trailer that will be revealed on August 2, 2023, the teaser shares a brief glimpse of the cast featuring Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah and T.J Bhanu. As per the rushes, the series is set in Gulaabganj, where everyone is fighting their own devils. From wanting another chance in life, pining for love and affection and safeguarding their secrets, the series promises to be a perfect dose of action and comedy, told through the lenses of none other than showrunners Raj & DK.

Branded as outcasts, the series will explore the leads' journey from violence to romance. From 90's style music replete with sepia-tinted frames, the series promises to offer a transportive experience.

In the past Raj & DK have collaborated with Netflix during the release of their Telugu original Cinema Bandi, which was hailed as an independent masterpiece. With Guns & Gulaabs, the duo hope to expand their team and introduce more episodes, if the current season manages to surpass all expectations.

As of now, the trailer is awaited and it will be exciting to watch what have Raj & DK done with their exceptional star cast. The show also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Gor.