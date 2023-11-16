Rajinikanth Manifests World Cup 2023 Win For Team India: 100 Per Cent World Cup Is Ours

Megastar Rajinikanth praised the Indian team over their victory against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal match and said that he is sure that Men in Blue will lift the World Cup 2023 trophy. Rajinikanth and his wife Latha watched the thrilling match live at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

After arriving in Chennai, Thalaivar briefly spoke to the media and expressed his confidence that India will win the World Cup this year. "One and a half hours was a bit tense. But 100 per cent World Cup is ours...100 per cent he (Mohammad Shami) is the reason...," he said.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | On Team India's performance in yesterday's match against New Zealand, Actor Rajinikanth says, "First I became a bit tense. After two and three wickets, one and a half hours was a bit tense. But 100 per cent cup is ours...100 per cent he (Mohammad Shami) is…

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand. Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes. Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

"I am going to see the match..," says Actor Rajinikanth



"I am going to see the match..," says Actor Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/yWg1WpRHXX — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

In the chase of 398, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But the 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers sweating for answers. Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41. However, a two-wicket over by Shami changed the game and Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs. Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket each. Shami became 'Player of the Match' for his spell. This is India's fourth WC final and first in 12 years. The World Cup final is on Sunday.

