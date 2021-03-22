‘Pursuing creativity is my only way of maintaining sanity,’ says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

What keeps you connected to the stage?

I performed a lot on stage even as a kid. My music and performances began from the stage. Hence, the connection never fades. I still kiss the stage and do my ‘namaskar’ when I step on it. Being on stage and performing is like going back to my roots. That’s a part of my discipline. I get turned on more by any creative process than vanity.

What's on your wishlist?

I would like to write and do as many musicals as I possibly can. Music is the core of my being and personality. It comes to me naturally.

And, we hear you are back to doing riyaaz (the regular practice of music)?

Riyaaz is a way of life. I had discontinued it for a long time, which is why I was not active. However, I am back with my Guruji and have resumed practising. Riyaaz, for a musician, is like exercising or working out.

Does social media trolling bother you?

Social media trolling is quite prevalent now. Well, trolling is something that I am okay with. I don’t care much, as I don’t take my opinions into high consideration, and I wonder why others do!

You recovered from your financial damages smoothly. What advice would you give to others facing similar conundrums?

I was extremely happy to file a case against the fraudulent mismanagement of funds. Honestly, it was hard. At one point, I felt like giving up. Whether it was SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), or the cops, I wanted to free myself from their labyrinth. However, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) supported me. I used to go and knock at the SEBI office every single day. We should never put up with any wrong act. Money was obviously more than substantial, but what I thought was how could a bank act like this and get away with it? I am also relieved that many people received their compensations too. Nobody will dare clear a transaction without a current dated signature! I think women who are not tuned into finances should become more vigilant about it.