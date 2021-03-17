‘I am absolutely hungry for good work,’ says Rajkummar Rao

The recently released horror-comedy, Roohi, has been going slow and steady at the box office. The movie, which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in lead roles, released on March 11 and has so far minted over 12 cr. While the movie might have received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, Rajkummar Rao’s performance was applauded by all.

From commercial entertainers to offbeat, clutter-breaking films, Rajkummar’s filmography is a mixed bag. The actor, a rank outsider, who made his debut in 2010 with the critically-acclaimed film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has made a place for himself in Bollywood. Be it his debut movie, or Ragini MMS, Kai Po Che, Shahid, Aligarh, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Omerta, and many others, Rajkummar has wowed the audience and critics with his acting and his ability to get into the skin of any character with ease. And, the actor says he is still hungry for good work. “Existing in Bollywood is not easy. We need to be hungry for good roles /work. I am absolutely hungry for good work. There is so much scope for improvement. I always push and challenge myself as an actor with every film,” the actor says.