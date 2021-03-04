Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, upcoming movie Roohi and the rise of OTT

Your thoughts on the rise of OTT?

OTT is indeed a blessing for us. There is a variety of content showcased on each platform that upholds creators on a global map, in terms of art, craft and performance.

Tell us about your upcoming films?

I have Dostana 2 and Good luck Jerry on the cards. I am excited about Dostana 2 because it is an out-and-out comedy film and I am not playing the role of a glam icon (laughs).

Your cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, is making acting debut. Any words of encouragement for her?

Shanaya has been working extremely hard and I can see that. She reported on time every day while assisting on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). As the shooting progressed, she started staying back even after we returned. She did all jobs that an assistant has to go through and that is why I respect her. She left no stones unturned. From training belly dancing to kathak to attending diction classes — she groomed herself thoroughly to be launched on the big screen. Jab aayegi bahut hi taiyar kalakar ban kar aayegi (when she arrives on the big screen, she will be a well-prepared actor).

Between you, Khushi and Shanaya, who’s the cooler sis?

Ever since childhood, Shanaya has been way cooler than me. Actually, both my sisters, Khushi and Shayana are cooler than I am. (laughs)