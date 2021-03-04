Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, upcoming movie Roohi and the rise of OTT

With Roohi’s songs dropping one after the other, Janhvi Kapoor has been dazzling in each of them — first Panghat and now Nadiyon Paar. Dressed in a sparkling one-shoulder top, with a thigh-high slit skirt, she looks glamorous and stunning, as she aced the perfect belly moves. It can be guessed that choreographing this remix for Janhvi was not very difficult as she, too, like her mother, the late superstar Sridevi, is a trained dancer. The horror-comedy, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, has been creating quite a buzz ever since the first look was released. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal, Janhvi speaks about the movie, the rise of OTT, and her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, who is all set to make an acting debut. Excerpts from the interview:
What are your thoughts on the resuming of theatres?
Theatre is a big part of our culture and we can’t let it die. 2020 has been a difficult year for us, combating the Covid-19 pandemic, but I hope people will finally step out to theatres now while maintaining safety and precautions. With Roohi hitting the theatres, I hope that this horror-comedy will entertain the audiences.
Your thoughts on the rise of OTT?
OTT is indeed a blessing for us. There is a variety of content showcased on each platform that upholds creators on a global map, in terms of art, craft and performance.
Tell us about your upcoming films?
I have Dostana 2 and Good luck Jerry on the cards. I am excited about Dostana 2 because it is an out-and-out comedy film and I am not playing the role of a glam icon (laughs).
Your cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, is making acting debut. Any words of encouragement for her?
Shanaya has been working extremely hard and I can see that. She reported on time every day while assisting on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). As the shooting progressed, she started staying back even after we returned. She did all jobs that an assistant has to go through and that is why I respect her. She left no stones unturned. From training belly dancing to kathak to attending diction classes — she groomed herself thoroughly to be launched on the big screen. Jab aayegi bahut hi taiyar kalakar ban kar aayegi (when she arrives on the big screen, she will be a well-prepared actor).
Between you, Khushi and Shanaya, who’s the cooler sis?
Ever since childhood, Shanaya has been way cooler than me. Actually, both my sisters, Khushi and Shayana are cooler than I am. (laughs)
