'Naagin' actor Adaa Khan gets candid about her personal life, and her love for solo travel

What about finding love in real life?

I am single. All the love that once was there is over. I’m done being with someone. So, I’m enjoying being single. First, you are not answerable to anyone, you can do whatever you wish to do without asking or informing anyone. Second, you can travel all by yourself. I am a solo traveller I don't need to wait for company. I can make a trip on my terms and conditions. Third, there is no stress — whether that person is loyal or not. I enjoy travelling and my recent solo international trips were exciting and interesting. Once you learn to travel solo, you don’t crave anyone’s company, and that’s the best thing a person can do.

Where have you been travelling?

In 2020, I visited Italy and Europe after completing the shoot for Sitara in 2019. In a span of six months, I travelled between countries like Paris, Barcelona, Dubai, Switzerland and Maldives. I enjoyed paragliding in Mount Titus. I explore the city and its culture, talk to the native people and make friends with them. I don’t really go shopping. I walk through the lanes and try to know more about that area and get its vibe.

Who do you look upto in times of crisis for support?

Thankfully, I have many friends from outside the industry. My closest friends are always there to support me and lend me their shoulders during my rainy days. I also have my father and brother who are always there during my breakdowns.