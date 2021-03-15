‘How can I say a good bye to Hindi film industry,’ says 'A1 Express' actor Sundeep Kishan

It is said the film will also feature a few Bollywood actors. Without divulging into the details of the film, Sundeep says, “The cast will mostly comprise actors from Bollywood. We are yet to finalise the female lead, who is expected to be from Bollywood. Nothing has been finalised yet; talks are still on. We are also in the process of finalising another prominent Bollywood actor.”

Though Shor in the City garnered critical appreciation, the film didn’t really work in Sundeep’s favour. “When I did Shor in the City, there were a lot of interesting offers coming my way in Bollywood. In fact, I had even signed three films. Unfortunately, two films, which were being made under Vikram sir’s production house, were stalled. One was to be directed by Maqbool Khan, who directed Khaali Peeli, and I walked away from the second one. The third film I had signed was with with filmmaker Rahul Dholakia. We even received the signing amount, and had started shooting for the film... everything was sorted but, before it could be announced, the movie was stalled as he got an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017).”