‘How can I say a good bye to Hindi film industry,’ says 'A1 Express' actor Sundeep Kishan

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan brought hockey in mainstream cinema with the critically-acclaimed film Chak De! India. Now, Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan has put spotlight on the sport again with his recent Telugu release A1 Express. The movie has been directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. Sundeep is happy that he got a chance to work in a movie that focusses on a sport that rarely gets its due. “We have a kind of reference to Chak De. I won’t say our film will be a game-changer, but I hope people take notice of the sport again,” Sundeep says.
Sundeep, who made his Hindi film debut with the movie Shor in the City (2010), might have his kitty full with several Tollywood movies. However, the actor reveals that he is soon making a comeback in Bollywood as well. “I have signed a Hindi film, and I will begin shooting for the same by the end of July this year. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad. It’s a love story with lots of action, and I will be co-producing it,” the actor adds.
It is said the film will also feature a few Bollywood actors. Without divulging into the details of the film, Sundeep says, “The cast will mostly comprise actors from Bollywood. We are yet to finalise the female lead, who is expected to be from Bollywood. Nothing has been finalised yet; talks are still on. We are also in the process of finalising another prominent Bollywood actor.”
Though Shor in the City garnered critical appreciation, the film didn’t really work in Sundeep’s favour. “When I did Shor in the City, there were a lot of interesting offers coming my way in Bollywood. In fact, I had even signed three films. Unfortunately, two films, which were being made under Vikram sir’s production house, were stalled. One was to be directed by Maqbool Khan, who directed Khaali Peeli, and I walked away from the second one. The third film I had signed was with with filmmaker Rahul Dholakia. We even received the signing amount, and had started shooting for the film... everything was sorted but, before it could be announced, the movie was stalled as he got an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017).”
Sundeep then went back to his roots, and started doing Tollywood movies again. “I’m a Telugu, thus decided to come back. I focussed on my career here, and worked with big filmmakers. However, things weren’t that great here either. So, I took a break and restarted.”
With his eyes now set on both Bollywood and Tollywood, for Sundeep what matters is the content and not the language. “How can I say a good bye to the Hindi film industry? A film garners attention on the basis of its content, and not language,” Sundeep signs off.
On the work front, apart from the untitled Hindi film, Sundeep will next seen in Rowdy Baby, which is being directed by G Nageswara Reddy. Sundeep also has a cameo in Satya starrer Vivaha Bhojanambu.