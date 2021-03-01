'Hello Mini' actor Anuja Joshi talks about the series and balancing her time between Hollywood and India

Did your family’s connect to the film industry help in anyway?

I consider myself an outsider here, even though I have links. I was born and raised in the US, far away from the industry. Even if walk in and remind the industry that my aunt is an actor and father was a child star they would probably look at me and ask, 'What are you? Why should we care?' My aunt is a National Award winner, why would I even take her name? I needed to make my own identity in the industry first.

What can viewers expect from Hello Mini season 2?

It’s an amazing show. Even though it's an extension of the first season, the difference is rooted in the characters. My character [Rivanah Banerjee] in season one was just-out-of-college girl, looking at the world through rose tinted glasses. But, she has grown up and is more mature in the new season. It’s a brave story with meticulous direction, and we have really pushed the envelope at all fronts. We shot it during Covid; it was a challenge, but we did it.

How different is it working in Indian entertainment industry and Hollywood?

There are a lot of differences, but you have to see how things operate. I am now used to filming in Mumbai. I have done Hello Mini, Broken with Beautiful with Vikrant Massey, and a few advertisements. I know how things function in India. I'm balancing between the two: Indian entertainment industry and Hollywood. When I am in India I think from that perspective.

What next after Hello Mini?

I have a Hollywood show. I can’t reveal much about it, except that it is a medical drama.