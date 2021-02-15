'Namak Issk Ka' actor Shruti Sharma talks about upcoming comedy film 'Pagglait'

Shruti Sharma made her television debut with the reality show India’s Next Superstars, and later bagged the lead role in another popular show, Gathbandhan. But, it was Yehh Jadu Jinn Ka, which catapulted her to stardom. And, now she is lighting up the small screen with her new serial Namak Issk Ka. But, that’s not it. Shruti has also bagged the comedy film, Pagglait. Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Gunneet Monga under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie features Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Shruti says, “Pagglait will release in the next two-three months, so I am too excited for that one currently. Due to the pandemic, the post-production work couldn’t be completed. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Ashutosh Rana...both are brilliant actors! I am playing Nazia, Sanya Malhotra’s best friend, in the film. And it is a family-oriented story and many people will relate to. I would say the story is the hero of the film.”