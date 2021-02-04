Singer Neha Bhasin opens up about her new song, Tu Ki Jaane, and journey in the music industry

Do you think the song Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan-starrer Sultan help you bag more songs?

I think Jag Ghoomeya made a very acceptable place for me in Bollywood. It brought me to the forefront, though I have been singing for many years. I feel people were not able to slot me into a certain bracket, which I feel is very important for somebody trying to get more work. With Jag Ghoomeya and me doing a lot of folk music, people were able to slot me and put me somewhere where they felt I could belong. And, it did accelerate my work in the industry, and help me make a place as a singer in the hearts of the audience.

You have sung songs in Tamil and Telugu as well. How did you manage to get the accent right?

I have actually sung a lot of Tamil and Telugu songs. In fact, Tamil was the first industry in which I made a name for myself, after that came Bollywood and Telugu. There are a lot of people in the studios who help you with the accent. You just need to go with the flow.

Being trained by late Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, what were your learnings that helped you better your craft as a singer?

My training with Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab was very brief, and was for VIVA, but for some reason the internet says I trained under him. My trainer and guru is Rochana Dhanukar and I’m still learning from her. Indian classical music is a vast sea. When I entered the industry I wasn’t trained at all. To be honest, my real training started from 2013-2014, so I would say I am still a new student in Indian classical music. There is so much to learn in Indian classical and raga-based music that no matter many years you put in, they will still not be enough.